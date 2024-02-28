Indian Navy – Narcotics Control Bureau Anti Narcotics Operations At Sea

In a coordinated operation at sea, the Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended a suspicious vessel carrying almost 3300 Kgs contraband (3089 Kgs Charas, 158 Kgs Methamphetamine 25 Kgs Morphine).

Based on intelligence received from the Indian Navy’s maritime surveillance aircraft which were corroborated with inputs from the NCB, a mission-deployed IN warship was pressed into action to intercept a suspicious dhow enroute to the Indian waters with sizeable contraband. IN units successfully located, tracked and intercepted the suspicious boat at sea.

The Boarding Operations on the dhow resulted in the largest seizure of narcotics, in quantity, in recent times. Subsequently, the boat was towed by the IN warship to the nearest Indian port for handing over the crew and contraband to the Law Enforcement Agencies.

This operation is significant, not only in terms of quantity and cost of the seized contraband, but also highlights the collaborative efforts between the Indian Navy and the NCB for disruption of the illegal narcotics smuggling routes, which emanate from the Makran coast and flow towards various IOR countries.

The successful coordinated mission reaffirms the strong commitment and resolve of the Indian Navy in thwarting the attempts to use the seas as a medium for illegal activities, especially in India’s maritime neighbourhood.