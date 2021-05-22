Indian Naval Ships and Aircraft Standby for Rescue and Relief Ops – Cyclone ‘Yaas’

New Delhi: As the low-pressure area in the North Andaman Seas likely to intensify as Cyclonic Storm, ‘Yaas’ during the next 24 hrs over the Bay of Bengal and moving North Westerly direction and likely to cross the coast between North Odisha and West Bengal around 26 May, Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm. Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, and Naval Officers-in-Charge at West Bengal and Odisha Area have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of Cyclone ‘Yaas’ and is in constant liaison with the State Administrations for rendering assistance as required.

As part of the preparedness, eight flood relief teams and four diving teams are prepositioned at Odisha and West Bengal to augment the existing resources. Four naval ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, diving, and medical teams to render assistance in the most affected areas along the Odisha and West Bengal coast. Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake an aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required.