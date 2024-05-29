Indian Naval Ship Kiltan Departs from Brunei

Indian Naval Ship Kiltan visited Muara, Brunei as part of Operational Deployment of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet to South China Sea. The visit demonstrated India’s commitment to further deepen relations between both maritime nations.

The port call included professional interactions, cross deck visits and cultural exchanges. The ship was also open for visitors wherein, members of Indian diaspora and Royal Brunei Navy personnel visited the ship. They were briefed about the ship, India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and rich maritime heritage. To bolster esprit de corps, volleyball was played between personnel from the Indian Navy and Royal Brunei Navy. The ship also participated in a IN – RBN Maritime Partnership Exercise. This will enhance understanding of each other’s tactics, techniques and procedure to further reinforce interoperability.

The successful completion of this port call is a demonstration of India’s commitment for maintenance of peace and stability in the region in consonance to its ‘Act East’ and SAGAR policies.