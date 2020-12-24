New Delhi: Indian Naval Ship Kiltan arrived at NhaRong Port, Ho Chi Minh City on 24 December 2020 as part of Mission Sagar-III. This Mission is part of India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) assistance to Friendly Foreign Countries during the ongoing pandemic.

The ship will deliver 15 Tons of HADR Stores for the flood-affected people of Central Vietnam, which will be handed over to Vietnam’s Central Steering Committee for National Disaster Prevention and Control. This assistance is reflective of the deep people-to-people connect between the two friendly countries.

Mission Sagar-III is being undertaken in accordance with Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India’s position as a dependable partner, and the Indian Navy as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder. The Mission also highlights the importance accorded to ASEAN countries and further strengthens the existing bonds.

India and Vietnam have a civilisational relationship that is over two millennia old. India-Vietnam relations have grown stronger in recent times due to the vibrant economic engagement and growing convergence on issues of common interests. The bilateral relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2016.

The current visit seeks to enhance maritime cooperation between the two Navies and will further bolster the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to security and stability in the region.On departure from Ho Chi Minh City, the ship will undertake a Passage Exercise with the Vietnam People’s Navy in the South China Sea from 26 to 27 December 2020.

