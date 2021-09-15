Indian Naval Placement Agency and Flipkart signed an MoU , finding opportunities for the resettlement of Navy veterans

New Delhi : The Indian Naval Placement Agency (INPA) and Flipkart today signed an MoU, through which the two entities will explore opportunities for the recruitment naval of veterans at the Flipkart Group. Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, Controller of Personnel Services, Indian Navy and Mr Rajneesh Kumar, Senior Vice President, Flipkart signed the MoU. Senior Officers from Indian Navy and Flipkart were also present on the occasion.

Through the MoU, INPA will identify a pool of Ex-Servicemen candidates for relevant roles as per recruitment standards of Flipkart. The company will, in turn, enable these individuals transition to the corporate sector through in-house assimilation and training programs.

Flipkart is undertaking this program under its ‘Diversity and Inclusion Charter’ under the aegis of ‘FlipMarch’ that aims to offer Ex-Servicemen opportunities in line with their qualifications, experience, and attributes acquired during their service period.

“As a country we are indebted to the valour and contribution of the armed forces to our country. Through our Flip March program, Flipkart aims to create a bridge to facilitate Ex-Servicemen to find opportunities in the corporate world, enriching our talent pool, while also finding continued employment that leverages their skill set. We are proud to be associated with INPA’s efforts and mutually grow our programs further,” said, Rajneesh Kumar, Senior Vice President, Flipkart.

“The INPA is committed to facilitating Ex-Servicemen, our veterans, find employment opportunities after their service to our Nation and it is our endeavour to work with the corporate sector to identify and develop programs that enables this cause. We look forward to working with Flipkart on this initiative,” said, Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, Controller of Personnel Services.