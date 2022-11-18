Indian Coast Guard conducts 20th National Maritime Search & Rescue Board meeting in Gujarat

New Delhi : In the series of Annual Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR) meetings, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted the 20th National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting at Kevadia, Gujarat on November 18, 2022. The apex level meeting was chaired by Director General, ICG Shri VS Pathania who is also the Chairman of NMSAR Board.

The Chairman, in his inaugural address, highlighted various initiatives undertaken by ICG in coordination with other stakeholders/resource agencies for strengthening the M-SAR services under the aegis of the Board. During the meeting, Shri VS Pathania launched the National Maritime Search and Rescue Plan-2022. It serves as a policy document for all the participating agencies & stakeholders for directing an integrated and coordinated approach towards the functioning of the M-SAR system.

Apart from deliberations on various maritime safety issues and identifying areas of improvement of SAR services through policy framework and awareness programmes, technical presentations were also delivered by the subject experts from ICG, ISRO, Maharashtra State Fisheries and Karnataka State Fisheries followed by brainstorming sessions and discussions on Agenda Points from the stakeholders.

The NMSAR Board, comprising 31 members from various central ministries/agencies, members of the Armed Forces, all Coastal States & Union Territories, meets annually to discuss policy issues, formulate guidelines & procedures, assess the efficacy of National Maritime Search and Rescue Plan and services for mariners and fishermen in the vast 4.6 million sq km of Indian Search and Rescue Region (ISRR).