Indian climber Baljeet Kaur found alive above 7,300m, long-line rescue underway

Indian woman climber, who went missing above Camp IV on Mt Annapurna, has been found alive, an expedition organizer said. An aerial search team has located Baljeet Kaur, who scaled the world’s tenth-highest peak without using supplemental oxygen yesterday, above Camp IV, Chairman at Pioneer Adventure Pasang Sherpa, said.

An aerial search mission was initiated this morning only after she managed to send a radio signal asking for ‘immediate help’. According to Sherpa, her GPS location has indicated an altitude of 7,375m (24,193ft). She climbed Mt Annapurna along with two Sherpa guides at around 5:15 pm yesterday. at least three helicopters were mobilised to trace Baljeet.