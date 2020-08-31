Indian Army Intensifies Flood Relief Operations in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: With the unprecedented rains and resultant heavy flow of water in various rivers, a number of areas in Nagpur District of Maharashtra and Hoshangabad, sehore and raisen district of Madhya Pradesh have been inundated. Southern Command has mobilised flood relief and rescue teams on request by civil administration to assist the locals in flood affected areas.

MAHARASHTRA

As on 31 Aug 2020, a total of ten flood relief teams from Guards Regimental Centre, Kamptee and three engineer task forces from College of Military Engineering, Pune have been deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Kuhi tehsil of Nagpur district. The columns are assisting the civil administration in rescue of local villagers stranded in submerged areas of Kuhi and in restoring normalcy in these inundated areas. Approximately 90 persons have been rescued from the villages of Panvi and Ghondpimpri to safe locations.

Army troops at Kamptee Cantonment were also activated to rescue local populace around Kamptee Cantonment stranded due to release of huge quantum of water into Kanhan River. Aid was provided to the civilians living in Gora Bazaar, Chhoti Ajni, Oothkhana and Godown Area. Army troops went beyond the call of duty and provided cooked meals to stranded villagers in and around Kamptee cantonment. Drinking water was made available in tanks in the villages. Inspite of Army units themselves getting innundated with flood water, the relief of civilian population was given priority and relief operations continued overnight.

Medical teams of Army Doctors and Nursing Assistants have also been deployed for providing necessary first aid and medicines to locals being evacuated from flood prone areas.

MADHYA PRADESH

A total of thirty Army flood relief teams from 3 EME Centre, Bhopal, Mahar Regiment Centre, Saugor, a Gorkha, Mahar and Maratha Light Infantry battalion have been deployed alongwith ten engineer task force for flood relief and rescue operations in Hoshangabad, Sehore and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh. A total of approximately 100 civilians had been rescued from the flood prone areas in concert with Indian Air Force. Rescued civilians moved to safe locations were provided medical aid and distributed food packets.

True to the motto ‘har kaam desh ke naam’, the Indian Army would always rise to the expectations of the nation.

