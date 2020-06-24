Indian Armed Forces Contingent Participated In Victory Day Parade At Moscow, Russia

New Delhi: Russia is celebrating the 75th anniversary of victory of the then Soviet People in the great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Indian Armed Forces contingent participated in the Victory Day Parade at Red Square Moscow on 24 Jun 2020. The Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces comprised of 75 all ranks and marched alongwith contingents of Russian Armed Forces and 17 other countries. Shri Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister was among the special invitees to the event.

The British Indian Armed Forces during World War-II were one of the largest Allied Forces contingents which took part in the North and East African Campaign, Western Desert Campaign and the European Theatre against the Axis powers. These campaign witnessed sacrifice by over 87 thousand Indian servicemen beside 34,354 being wounded. The Indian Military not only fought on all fronts, but also ensured delivery of goods along the Southern, Trans-Iranian Lend-Lease route, along which weapons, ammunitions, spare parts for equipment and food went to the Soviet Union, Iran and Iraq. The valour of the Indian soldiers was recognised with the award of over four thousand decorations, which also included award of 18 Victoria and George Cross. In addition the then Soviet Union appreciated the valour of the Indian Armed forces and by the decree of 23 May 1944, the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR signed by Mikhail Kalinin and Alexander Gorkin awarded the prestigious Orders of the Red Star to Subedar Narayan Rao Nikkam and Havildar Gajendra singh Chand of Royal Indian Army Service Corps.

Related

comments