Indian Air Force pledges support to 765 TB patients as part of ‘Ni-Kshay Mitra’

As part of the Indian Air Force’s endeavour to contribute towards social causes that foster nation building, the service has committed its involvement in the “Ni-kshay Mitra” scheme. This is an initiative under the “Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA), implemented by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare that seeks to eliminate TB by 2025 – five years ahead of the global goal of 2030. First articulated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in 2018, “Ni-kshay Mitra” is an initiative that provides for additional diagnostic, nutritional, and vocational support by elected representatives, corporates, organisations, NGOs, and individuals to those undergoing TB treatment. This in turn, would help them on their journey towards a successful recovery.

Towards this, an event was organised at the Central TB Division, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, Delhi on 23 August 2023 where the IAF team, lead by Air Marshal RK Anand VSM, Air Officer-in-charge Administration, handed over the IAF’s contribution of Rs 46 lakhs, collected through voluntary contribution, to Ms. L.S. Changsan, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Health Mission, MoHFW, Govt of India. Through this contribution, the IAF has committed to support 765 patients undergoing treatment in the State of Delhi for a duration of six months. The support will be in the form of food baskets, as per prescribed norms of the Govt. of India, and will be implemented through a government-approved NGO.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal Rajesh Vaidya VSM, Director General of Medical Services (Air) spoke about the ethos of the IAF that leads it to support community initiatives. He also acknowledged the stellar role played by the National TB Elimination (NTEP) for the efforts towards elimination of TB by 2025.

The men and women in blue continue to identify with the social responsibilities that the nation expects from its citizens.