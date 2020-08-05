India tests more than 6 lakh tests in 24 hours, for 2nd day in a row

New Delhi: India has continued testing more than 6 lakh COVID-19 samples for the second consecutive day. The resolve of Union and State/UT Governments to follow aggressive testing as the first important step in the early detection and treatment/home isolation of COVID-19 positive cases has resulted in India rapidly increasing the number of tests done per day.

The graded and evolving response resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing network in the country. With 6,19,652 tests conducted in last 24 hours, the cumulative testing as on date has reached 2,14,84,402. The Tests Per Million has seen a sharp increase to 15568.

To keep up with the comprehensive “TEST, TRACK and TREAT” strategy, the testing lab network in the country is being continuously strengthened. The lab network as on today consists of 1366 labs in the country with 920 labs in the government sector and 446 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 696 (Govt: 421 + Private: 275)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 561 (Govt: 467 + Private: 94)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 109 (Govt: 32 + Private: 77)

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .

Related

comments