Vice President of India Says Lord Rama’s temple will stand as a tribute to the best of the timeless human values

New Delhi: The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today read Ramayana along with his wife Smt. Usha Naidu at Upa-Rastrapati Nivas on the auspicious occasion of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya today.

Later in a Facebook post, the Vice President said the construction of a temple for Lord Rama at his birthplace of Ayodhya is more a re-coronation of the highest human values of truth, morality and ideals that the Maryada Purushottam epitomized during his life. “As the King of Ayodhya, he led an exemplary life, worthy of emulation by the common men and other nobles”, he said.

He said Lord Rama’s conduct and values constitute the core of the consciousness of India, cutting across all kinds of divisions and barriers and are relevant for the present. Shri Naidu said that the construction of Ram Temple is much more than a religious affair. This temple will stand as a tribute to the best of the timeless human values, he emphasized.

Expressing his happiness over the Boomi Pujan in Ayodhya today, the Vice President said the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will continue to remind and reinforce the ethos of our motherland which is universal in application without any discrimination.

“August 5, the day of Bhoomi Pujan for such a monument will go down as a red-letter day in the annals of history of our country”, he further said complimenting all those including the parties to the land title suit for enabling a judicial resolution of the long-standing dispute and making the temple a reality.

Shri Naidu also appreciated Shri Iqbal Ansari, son of late Shri Hashim Ansari, one of the parties to the land title dispute for urging the people to forget the past and move on in the true spirit of India. His words of wisdom offer useful guidance for all, VP said.

On this occasion, he appealed to everyone to rededicate themselves to the principles of Ram Rajya, based on the concept of democratic-righteous governance which ensures peace, justice and equality of all, besides bestowing happiness and prosperity for all, as envisaged by the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Related

comments