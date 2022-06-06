India terms as absurd that Pakistan, which is a serial violator of minority rights, is commenting on treatment of minorities in another nation

New Delhi: India on Monday termed as absurd that Pakistan, which is a serial violator of minority rights, is commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation. In response to media queries regarding tweet by the Pakistani Prime Minister and statement by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. He pointed out that this is quite unlike Pakistan where fanatics are eulogized and monuments built in their honour. Mr Bagchi stated that the world has been witness to the systematic persecution of minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Ahmadiyyas by Pakistan. India called on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in alarmist propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India.