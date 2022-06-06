IFFCO Paradeep Unit has celebrated World Environment Day-2022 in its premises

Paradeep: World Environment Day 2022 was observed at Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO), Paradeep on dated 06.06.2022 in its premises. Every year, the World Environment Day is being celebrated in all Govt. Offices, Corporates globally. Since 1974, the World Environment Day has been celebrated in around 143 countries annually. The global host for the day in 2022 highlights the important of the eco system and restoration.

On this occasion, IFFCO employees, Senior Officials, IFFCO Officer’s Association & IFFCO Employee’s Union were present and 600 saplings were planted on this occasion to develop and create an eco-friendly green belt near the Bio –fertiliser area.

Sh K.J.Patel, Director, IFFCO Paradeep Unit spoke on this occasion and its impact on bio-diversity. This year IFFCO has planned to plant 40,000 saplings within its premises.