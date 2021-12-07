India supplied COVID-19 related medical and other assistance, to over 150 countries since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic : Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

New Delhi : India supplied COVID-19 related medical and other assistance, to over 150 countries since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of Vaccine Maitri Programme in January, 2021, India has supplied 723.435 lakh doses of COVID vaccine to 94 countries and 2 UN entities in the form of grant, commercial export or through COVAX till 29th November, 2021.

In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during the second wave, support in the form of COVID related equipment and medicines were received from more than 50 countries. These included supplies from foreign governments, private companies, Indian associations abroad, etc.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.