Inclusion of Diseases like Covid-19 and Dengue under AB-PMJAY: Bharati Pravin Pawar

New Delhi : Treatment of diseases like COVID-19 and dengue is included under Ayushman Bharat –Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). Details of specific Health Benefit Packages for COVID-19 and dengue are at Annexure-I. State-wise details of COVID-19 testing and treatment under AB-PMJAY are at Annexure-II.

Annexure-I

Details of specific Health Benefit Packages for COVID-19 under AB-PMJAY:

Sl. No. Package Name Procedure Name
1 Laboratory Tests for COVID-19 Infection (PCR) (Reimbursement level for this package will be as per the ICMR guidelines, issued from time to time) Laboratory Tests for COVID-19 Infection (PCR) (Reimbursement level for this package will be as per the ICMR guidelines, issued from time to time)
3 Treatment of COVID-19 Infection Treatment of COVID-19 Infection

Details of specific Health Benefit Packages for dengue under AB-PMJAY:

Sl. No. Package Name Procedure Name
1 Dengue Fever Dengue Fever
2 Dengue Fever Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
3 Dengue Fever Dengue Shock Syndrome

Annexure-II

COVID-19 Pre-authorization raised under AB-PMJAY:

State/UT Testing Count Treatment Count
Andaman and Nicobar Islands                        32                             7
Andhra Pradesh                  2,00,945
Assam                      332                      1,028
Bihar                      145                           22
Chandigarh                          3                             7
Chhattisgarh                  1,049                   43,964
DNH and DD                        19                             4
Goa                               1
Gujarat                11,355  
Haryana                14,817                         719
Himachal Pradesh                        12                           52
Jammu and Kashmir                          4                         729
Jharkhand                        30                      1,495
Karnataka                  1,82,070
Kerala                18,728                1,33,591
Madhya Pradesh                  7,891                   18,352
Maharashtra             1,35,904                 1,82,991
Manipur                          1                         732
Meghalaya                  7,589                      3,932
Mizoram                           416
Nagaland                         –                           12
Puducherry                        20                         349
Punjab                        13  
Rajasthan                     23,761
Sikkim                         –                           32
Tamil Nadu*           18,50,134                   31,076
Tripura                          1                           54
Uttar Pradesh                  1,571                      1,421
Uttarakhand                  2,042                      2,801
Total           20,51,692                8,29,826 

Note:
* Treatment data is as of 25th October 2021; Testing data is as of 1st week of June 2021

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

