Inclusion of Diseases like Covid-19 and Dengue under AB-PMJAY: Bharati Pravin Pawar

New Delhi : Treatment of diseases like COVID-19 and dengue is included under Ayushman Bharat –Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). Details of specific Health Benefit Packages for COVID-19 and dengue are at Annexure-I. State-wise details of COVID-19 testing and treatment under AB-PMJAY are at Annexure-II.
Annexure-I
Details of specific Health Benefit Packages for COVID-19 under AB-PMJAY:
|Sl. No.
|Package Name
|Procedure Name
|1
|Laboratory Tests for COVID-19 Infection (PCR) (Reimbursement level for this package will be as per the ICMR guidelines, issued from time to time)
|2
|Laboratory Tests for COVID-19 Infection (PCR) (Reimbursement level for this package will be as per the ICMR guidelines, issued from time to time)
|3
|Treatment of COVID-19 Infection
|Treatment of COVID-19 Infection
Details of specific Health Benefit Packages for dengue under AB-PMJAY:
|Sl. No.
|Package Name
|Procedure Name
|1
|Dengue Fever
|Dengue Fever
|2
|Dengue Fever
|Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
|3
|Dengue Fever
|Dengue Shock Syndrome
Annexure-II
COVID-19 Pre-authorization raised under AB-PMJAY:
|State/UT
|Testing Count
|Treatment Count
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|32
|7
|Andhra Pradesh
|2,00,945
|Assam
|332
|1,028
|Bihar
|145
|22
|Chandigarh
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1,049
|43,964
|DNH and DD
|19
|4
|Goa
|1
|Gujarat
|11,355
|Haryana
|14,817
|719
|Himachal Pradesh
|12
|52
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4
|729
|Jharkhand
|30
|1,495
|Karnataka
|1,82,070
|Kerala
|18,728
|1,33,591
|Madhya Pradesh
|7,891
|18,352
|Maharashtra
|1,35,904
|1,82,991
|Manipur
|1
|732
|Meghalaya
|7,589
|3,932
|Mizoram
|416
|Nagaland
|–
|12
|Puducherry
|20
|349
|Punjab
|13
|Rajasthan
|23,761
|Sikkim
|–
|32
|Tamil Nadu*
|18,50,134
|31,076
|Tripura
|1
|54
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,571
|1,421
|Uttarakhand
|2,042
|2,801
|Total
|20,51,692
|8,29,826
Note:
* Treatment data is as of 25th October 2021; Testing data is as of 1st week of June 2021
The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.