Inclusion of Diseases like Covid-19 and Dengue under AB-PMJAY: Bharati Pravin Pawar

New Delhi : Treatment of diseases like COVID-19 and dengue is included under Ayushman Bharat –Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). Details of specific Health Benefit Packages for COVID-19 and dengue are at Annexure-I. State-wise details of COVID-19 testing and treatment under AB-PMJAY are at Annexure-II.

Annexure-I

Details of specific Health Benefit Packages for COVID-19 under AB-PMJAY:

Sl. No. Package Name Procedure Name 1 Laboratory Tests for COVID-19 Infection (PCR) (Reimbursement level for this package will be as per the ICMR guidelines, issued from time to time) Laboratory Tests for COVID-19 Infection (PCR) (Reimbursement level for this package will be as per the ICMR guidelines, issued from time to time) 2 Laboratory Tests for COVID-19 Infection (PCR) (Reimbursement level for this package will be as per the ICMR guidelines, issued from time to time) Laboratory Tests for COVID-19 Infection (PCR) (Reimbursement level for this package will be as per the ICMR guidelines, issued from time to time) 3 Treatment of COVID-19 Infection Treatment of COVID-19 Infection

Details of specific Health Benefit Packages for dengue under AB-PMJAY:

Sl. No. Package Name Procedure Name 1 Dengue Fever Dengue Fever 2 Dengue Fever Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever 3 Dengue Fever Dengue Shock Syndrome

Annexure-II

COVID-19 Pre-authorization raised under AB-PMJAY:

State/UT Testing Count Treatment Count Andaman and Nicobar Islands 32 7 Andhra Pradesh 2,00,945 Assam 332 1,028 Bihar 145 22 Chandigarh 3 7 Chhattisgarh 1,049 43,964 DNH and DD 19 4 Goa 1 Gujarat 11,355 Haryana 14,817 719 Himachal Pradesh 12 52 Jammu and Kashmir 4 729 Jharkhand 30 1,495 Karnataka 1,82,070 Kerala 18,728 1,33,591 Madhya Pradesh 7,891 18,352 Maharashtra 1,35,904 1,82,991 Manipur 1 732 Meghalaya 7,589 3,932 Mizoram 416 Nagaland – 12 Puducherry 20 349 Punjab 13 Rajasthan 23,761 Sikkim – 32 Tamil Nadu* 18,50,134 31,076 Tripura 1 54 Uttar Pradesh 1,571 1,421 Uttarakhand 2,042 2,801 Total 20,51,692 8,29,826

Note:

* Treatment data is as of 25th October 2021; Testing data is as of 1st week of June 2021

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.