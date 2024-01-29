India squad for SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship announced

NEW DELHI,29th JANUARY: The U19 Women’s National Team head coach Sukla Dutta, on Monday, January 29, 2024, announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2024 scheduled to take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh from 2 to 8 February, 2024. The Young Tigresses will depart for Bangladesh tomorrow, January 30, 2024.

The Indian U19 girls, who finished runners-up in the 2021 edition, will open their campaign against Bhutan on February 2, 2024 followed by defending champions Bangladesh on February 4 and Nepal on February 6.

The tournament will be played in a round robin format with the top two teams after the league round will face each other in the final. All the matches will be played at the Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka. The matches will be live streamed on Sportzworkz YouTube Channel.