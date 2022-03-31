India- Seychelles Joint Military Exercise Lamitiye Concludes at Seychelles

New Delhi : The 9th edition of India – Seychelles Joint Training Exercise LAMITIYE-2022, which commenced on 22 March 2022 at Seychelles Defence Academy, Seychelles culminated on 31 March 2022 with a 48 hours validation exercise.

The 10 days long exercise focused on enhancing interoperability for developing the capability to undertake joint operations in a semi urban environment apart from providing a platform for professional and cultural learning which in-turn broadened their cooperation aiming towards co-existence in the Indo-Pacific Region. The themes chosen for the Joint Training Exercise were both relevant and contemporary for planning & execution of operations based on scenarios in a Semi-Urban environment. The exercise strengthened mutual confidence, inter-operability and enabled sharing of best practices between the Armed Forces.

Exercise LAMITIYE with Seychelles is crucial and significant in terms of security challenges faced by both the Nations in the backdrop of current global situation and growing security concerns in the Indian Ocean Region. The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence co-operation between Indian Army and Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) and will further manifest in enhancing the bilateral relations between the two nations.