New Delhi: India reports less than 1 Lakh Daily New Cases after 63 days. 86,498 new cases reported in last 24 hours; lowest in 66 days. India’s Active Caseload further declines to 13,03,702. Active Cases decrease by 97,907in last 24 hours

2,73,41,462total Recoveries across the country so far.

1,82,282patients recovered during last 24 hours.

Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 26th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 94.29%

Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 5.94%

Daily positivity rate at 4.62%, less than 10% for 15 consecutive days.

Testing capacity substantially ramped up–36.8cr tests total conducted

23.61 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive