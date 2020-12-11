India reports landmark achievement: Active Caseload drops to 3.63 Lakh after 146 days

New Delhi: India’s total Active Caseload has significantly dropped to 3.63 lakh (3,63,749) today. This is the lowest after 146 days. The total active cases were 3,58,692 on 18th July, 2020.

The country has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases. India’s present active caseload consists of just 3.71% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

37,528 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 8,544 from the total active caseload.

India has registered less than 30,000 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 29,398.

The total recovered cases are nearing 93 lakh (92,90,834). The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 89L today and presently stands at 89,27,085.

The difference in the New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 94.84% today.

79.90% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Karnataka has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,076 newly recovered cases. 5,068 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 4,847 in Kerala.

The figure shows average daily recovered cases in the past one week. Maharashtra recorded maximum average daily recovered cases with 6,703 persons followed by Kerala and Delhi with 5,173 and 4,362 recovered cases, respectively.

72.39% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 4,470. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,824 new cases.

414 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for 79.95% of new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Delhi and West Bengal follow with 61 and 49 daily deaths, respectively.

