India reports 42,640 new COVID19 cases, 81,839 discharges & 1,167 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reports 42,640 new COVID19 cases (lowest in 91 days), 81,839 discharges & 1,167 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,99,77,861

Total discharges: 2,89,26,038

Death toll: 3,89,302

Active cases: 6,62,521

Total Vaccination: 28,87,66,201

India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses in a single day; Highest ever single day vaccination achieved in the world so far

28.87 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

India reported 42,640 new cases in the last 24 hours; less than 50,000 in 91 days

India’s Active Caseload declines to 6,62,521; less than 7 lakh after 79 days

2,89,26,038 Total Recoveries across the country so far

81,839 patients recovered during last 24 hours

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 40th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 96.49%

Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 3.21%

Daily positivity rate at 2.56%, less than 5% for 15 consecutive days

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 39.40 cr tests total conducted