New Delhi: India reports 42,015 new #COVID19 cases, 36,977 recoveries, and 3,998 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Daily positivity rate at 2.27%, less than 3% for 30 consecutive days.

41.54 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

3,03,90,687 total recoveries across the country so far

Recovery Rate currently at 97.36%

36,977 patients recovered during last 24 hours

India reports 42,015 new cases in last 24 hours

India’s Active Caseload currently at 4,07,170

Active cases constitute 1.30% of total cases

Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.09%

Daily positivity rate at 2.27%, less than 3% for 30 consecutive days

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 44.91 cr tests total conducted