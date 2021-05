New Delhi: India reports 3,68,147 new #COVID19 cases, 3,00,732 discharges, and 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,99,25,604

Total recoveries: 16,29,3003

Death toll: 2,18,959

Active cases: 34,13,642

Total vaccination: 15,71,98,207