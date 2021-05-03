Chhattisgarh on second position after Kerala in terms of vaccination

Raipur: A total of 56 lakh 22 thousand 933 vaccine doses have been administered in Chhattisgarh, which is 19.6 percent of the population. It is noteworthy that only Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Kerala are above Chhattisgarh, but the population of Himachal Pradesh and Goa is not even 1 crore. Thus, in states with more than one crore population, Chhattisgarh is second only to Kerala in terms of vaccination. Many big states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Rajasthan etc. lag behind Chhattisgarh in ​​Covid vaccination. So far, more than 72 lakh 70 thousand tests have been conducted in Chhattisgarh, which is 25.1 percent in proportion to the population. There is still scope to increase the number of tests in Chhattisgarh. Although states like Punjab, Orissa, Maharashtra, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh are far behind Chhattisgarh.

In Chhattisgarh, a total of 8810 people have died due to Covid so far, which is 1.18 percent. States with higher mortality than Chhattisgarh include Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Delhi, West Bengal, Goa, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Out of 7 lakh 44 thousand 602 confirmed cases in Chhattisgarh, currently 1 lakh 21 thousand 99 are active and 6 lakh 14 thousand 693 people have recovered.