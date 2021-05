New Delhi: India reports 3,57,229 new COVID19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,02,82,833

Total recoveries: 1,66,13,292

Death toll: 2,22,408

Active cases: 34,47,133

Total vaccination: 15,89,32,921