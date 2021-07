New Delhi: India reports 35,342 new COVID19 cases, 38,740 recoveries, and 483 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 3,12,93,062

Total recoveries: 3,04,68,079

Active cases: 4,05,513

Death toll: 4,19,470

Total vaccination: 42,34,17,030