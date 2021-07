New Delhi: India reports 30,093 new COVID19 cases, 45,254 recoveries, and 374 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 3,11,74,322

Active cases: 4,06,130

Total recoveries: 3,03,53,710

Death toll: 4,14,482

Total vaccination: 41,18,46,401