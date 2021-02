New Delhi: India reports 11,713 new COVID19 cases, 14,488 discharges, and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry .

Total cases: 1,08,14,304

Total discharges: 1,05,10,796

Death toll: 1,54,918

Active cases: 1,48,590

Total Vaccination: 54,16,849