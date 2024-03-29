India-Mozambique-Tanzania Trilateral Exercise (IMT Trilat 24) Successfully Concludes in Nacala, Mozambique

The second edition of India-Mozambique-Tanzania Trilateral Exercise concluded at Nacala, Mozambique on 28 Mar 24. The week-long exercise underscores the importance of enhanced maritime cooperation and interoperability between the Navies of India, Mozambique, and Tanzania. INS Tir and Sujata participated in IMT TRILAT 24 from 21 – 28 Mar 24 through a series of joint exercises, training sessions and collaborative activities, providing invaluable opportunities for all three Navies to exchange knowledge, enhance capabilities and bolster maritime security in the region.

The IMT TRILAT 24 Exercise unfolded in two phases. The initial harbour phase from 21 to 24 Mar 24 saw intensive training sessions concurrently held onboard INS Tir at Zanzibar and INS Sujata at Maputo. Activities included vital training on Visit, Board, Search and Seizure(VBSS), Damage Control and Firefighting Drills, communication procedures and medical lectures with CPR demonstration and casualty evacuation (CASEVAC).

The sea phase commenced on 24 Mar 24, wherein INS Tir and INS Sujata embarked sea riders from the Tanzanian and Mozambique Navies respectively. Joint operations with Mozambique Naval ship Namatili and Tanzanian naval ship Fatundu showcased significant synergy and sustained efforts with the regional Navies in line with the vision of SAGAR (Security & Growth for All in the Region). The evolutions at sea involved simulated VBSS exercises and night manoeuvres. The sea riders were imparted training on bridge watch keeping, damage control and firefighting. The ships also undertook joint surveillance of EEZ off Tanzania and Mozambique in the area of operation.

The closing ceremony, held onboard INS Tir and INS Sujata at Nacala, Mozambique featured representatives from all three navies. The closing remarks highlighted successful collaboration, understanding of maritime capabilities and shared objectives achieved during the exercise. It emphasised continued collaboration towards maritime security and regional stability underlining India’s commitment as the preferred security partner.

In addition to IMT TRILAT, various official and training exchanges, cross deck visits, sport fixtures and Yoga were held as part of the long range training deployment of the ships. The ships were open to visitors at Zanzibar, Maputo and Nacala, wherein more than 1500 people including school children, Indian diaspora and local populace visited the ship. Outreach activities were also conducted at Mizzizini orphanage center at Zanzibar and Obra Dom Orio Reception Centre at Maputo fostering bonds of friendship.