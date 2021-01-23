India is ready to ship corona vaccine in every corner of the world : Prakash Javadekar

Mumbai: The culture of giving gives more pleasure than that of gathering and there is no limit to how much we can give, said Union Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar in the naming ceremony of Dr Cyrus Poonawala High school and Junior college and Dr Cyrus Poonawala skill Development Centre in Camp area of Pune city. The Minister further said that Camp education society has distinguished history of 136 years and it has distinction of being headed by P.K.Atre for more than 17 years.

The Union Minister also appreciated the philanthropic activities of Poonawala group and said that industrialists should earn a lot so that they can give a lot to the society.

Lauding Serum Institute for the work they are doing in the production of vaccine, the Union Minister said, that India like a responsible leader is already providing corona vaccine to 12 countries including, Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Brazil and is ready to ship to many more countries when decision is taken.

This is nothing but fulfillment of vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, said Shri Javadekar. Aatmanirbhar Bharat envisions Made In India and Made for the world, he added.

The Union Minister recalled how he as a Union Education Minister started Hackathons so that we become solution giving society. He also remembered the efforts to bring together the research centres and universities done in the past years.

Dr Cyrus Poonawala presented cheque of donation to the school and said that he is happy to be associated with Camp Education Society as it is working in the field of education which is foundation of robust future for child. It is an effort to give back to the society and will have more association with institute in the future, Shri Poonawala added.