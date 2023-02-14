India is providing assistance to the two countries in the spirit of its age-old tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has played an important role in sending humanitarian medical assistance to quake-hit Syria and Turkiye.
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the efforts of the Union Health Ministry to provide emergency relief materials to Turkiye and Syria in a tweet today. He stated that “India is providing assistance to the two countries in the spirit of its age-old tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.
On 10th February 2023, a bigger lot of relief materials was arranged for both Turkiye and Syria. The consignment for Syria consisted of 72 critical care drugs, consumables and protective items of 7.3 tons, valued at Rs 1.4 crore. Relief materials sent for Turkiye included 14 types of medical and critical care equipments, valued at Rs 4 crore.
The following is the list of medical supplies sent to Turkey:
The following is the list of medical supplies sent to Syria: