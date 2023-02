Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane had a bilateral meeting with UK Minister of State for Defence Procurement Mr Alex Chalk. The meeting was conducted on the side-lines of the Aero India 2023 which was inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister on 13 February 2023.

A number of ongoing and future defence cooperation issues were discussed including areas for potential defence industrial cooperation. The UK Minister was accompanied by British High Commissioner to India Mr Alex Ellis.