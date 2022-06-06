India is aiming to double Marine Product exports from 50,000 crore to 1 lakh crore rupees within next 5 years: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the country is aiming to double Marine Product exports from 50,000 crore to one lakh crore rupees within the next five years.

Speaking to media persons in Kochi today, Mr. Goyal said, this target will be achieved through sustainable fishing, ensuring quality and variety, promotion of coastal shipping and aquaculture and by supporting the entire fisheries ecosystem. He said, Free Trade Agreement has been finalized with UAE and Australia, while negotiations are progressing for such an agreement with UK and Canada.

The Minister said, negotiations to reach an FTA with EU will begin in Brussels on the 17th of this month. He said, the effort is to provide market access and new opportunities for the country’s exporters and consequently give fishermen a better future.

Mr. Goyal also held discussions with representatives of fishermen from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka. He ruled out the possibility of shifting Marine Products Export Development Authority office from Kochi.

Earlier, the Minister met stakeholders of marine products exporters and the rubber industry at the MPEDA office in Kochi.