India Handed over of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka worth more than SLR 2 billion

Colombo: High Commissioner Gopal Baglay handed over a large consignment of humanitarian assistance worth more than SLR 2 billion from the people of India to Hon’ble Foreign Minister Prof. G.L Peiris in Colombo on 22 May 2022. The handing over function was attended by Hon’ble Minister for Ports and Shipping Nimal Siripala de Silva, Former Minister Vajira Abeywardena, Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister, Mr. Senthil Thondaman, Leader of Ceylon Workers Congress, Food Commissioner Mrs. J. Krishnamurthy, among senior officials and others.

The consignment consists of 9,000 MT of rice, 50 MT of milk powder and more than 25 MT of drugs and other medical supplies.

The consignment was flagged off from Chennai port by Thiru M.K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on 18 May 2022. This is also the first consignment under a larger USD 16 million commitment of 40,000 MT of rice, 500 MT of milk powder and medicines by Government of Tamil Nadu.

Handed over materials shall be distributed among vulnerable and needy sections in various parts of Sri Lanka including Northern, Eastern, Central and Western Provinces by Government of Sri Lanka in the coming days.

More humanitarian consignments and other forms of assistance from India shall follow. Multi-pronged endeavour by both the Government and people of India underlines the importance attached to Sri Lanka and reflects their concerns for the well-being of its people. Support extended to Sri Lanka ranges from economic assistance worth around USD 3.5 billion, supply of vaccines, testing kits, close to 1000 MT of liquid oxygen to combat COVID-19, immediate response by Indian Navy and Coast Guard to mitigate marine disasters etc.