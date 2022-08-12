India expresses dissatisfaction over China’s technical hold in UNSC to designate Abdul Rauf Asghar as global terrorist

New Delhi: India has expressed concern over the development in Taiwan and urged for de-escalation of tensions by taking efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Spokesperson of External Ministry, Arindam Bagchi said, like many other countries, India is also concerned about the development in Taiwan and urged the exercise of restraint and avoidance of unilateral actions to change the status quo.

India also expressed dissatisfaction over the technical hold by China in the United Nations Security Council to designate Abdul Rauf Asghar, brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar and deputy chief of the Pakistan-based proscribed terror group as a global terrorist. Reacting to this, Arindam Bagchi said, it is regrettable that genuine and evidence-based listing proposals related to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world are being placed on hold. He said, it is unfortunate that the international community is unable to speak in one common voice on the collective battle against terrorism. He said, there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorists and the practice of placing holds and blocks without giving any justification must end.