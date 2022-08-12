43-day long annual Amarnath yatra concludes in Jammu and Kashmir; More than three lakh people take part in the pilgrimage

Jammu: In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji in south Kashmir Himalayas culminated today. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said, performed Samapan Pooja, which marks the end of the yatra. He thanked all stakeholders and citizens for making this difficult yatra hassle-free for pilgrims. More than three lakh Yatris drawn from different parts of the country paid their obeisance to Lord Shiva at the holy cave shrine during the Yatra period.

Mahant Deependra Giri, custodian of the holy Mace “Charri Mubarak” paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine in the early hours today by performing the pooja Archana and other rituals.

The sound of conch shells charged the whole atmosphere in and around the holy cave amid the chanting of Vedic hymns. A group of Sadhus also accompanied the Holy Mace and participated in the prayers that lasted for more than two hours.

And eventually, this marks the culmination of this year’s annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji in south Kashmir Himalayas.