  India exported organic products worth Rs. 5525  Crore  (over US $708  million) during  2022-23 

New Delhi: There is a huge potential to increase exports of organic agricultural products from the country as the global market stood at about USD 135 billion and India’s export shipments are only over USD 700 million,

“The organic agri industry including farmers need to work on improving the quality and standards of these products as the organic food segment is an important area for exports. The ministry of commerce and industry is focusing on this sector to boost organic agri exports from the country” said Mr Sunil Barthwal while inaugurating Biofach India 2023, the largest event of organic agriculture and organic food sector of India having the presence of entire organic agriculture and food fraternity from across the country is being organized jointly by the NurnbergMesse India and Agricultural Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

“There is a need to promote Indian standards of these goods and comply with the standards of importing countries worldwide .The industry along with APEDA should promote the logo ‘India organic’ of organic products being produced under National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) under APEDA as it would help in promoting the credibility of the products in the international market.” Said Mr Barthwal.

“There are several agro products being organically produced in the country like avocado and passion fruit and there is a need to increase awareness about these domestically-produced products. Presently due to unawareness they are being imported” Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) should run a campaign about these products which are available in India,” Mr Barthwal said.

“ The export of organic products can be further promoted through e-commerce medium and there is a need to establish the credibility of Indian organic goods. Soon the commerce ministry would convene a meeting of all the stakeholders of the sector to resolve their issues, if any, with the organic industry “ He added.

“Commerce ministry along with APEDA will play a critical role in increasing exports. As the ministry is working to create a platform for the sector where industry can flag their issues. Presently there are 30 certification bodies for organic products in the and ministry might further increase the number to boost exports .” said Mr Rajesh Agrawal, additional secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry while speaking on the occasion .

“APEDA is working with the industry to promote the export of organic agri products from the country .We do hope that our exports will increase as APEDA is implementing the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) which involves the accreditation of certification bodies, standards for organic production, promotion of organic farming and marketing. The NPOP standards for production and accreditation have been recognised by the European Commission and Switzerland for unprocessed plant products as equivalent to their country standards.With these recognitions, Indian organic products duly certified by the accredited certification bodies of India are accepted by the importing countries.” Said Mr Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA, speaking on the occasion .

“India produced around 2.9 million tonnes (2022-23) of certified organic products which includes all varieties of food products like oil seeds, fibre, sugar cane, millets, pulses, medicinal plants, tea, coffee, fruits, spices, dry fruits, vegetables, and processed foods. Exports in 2022-23 was about Rs 5,525.18 crore (USD 708.33 million). Organic products are exported to the USA, European Union, Canada, Great Britain, Switzerland, Turkey, Australia, Ecuador, Korea Republic, Vietnam, and Japan” Said Mr Dev.

“The NPOP certification has been recognised by the European Union and Switzerland which enables India to export unprocessed plant products to these countries without the requirement of additional certification. The equivalency with the EU also facilitates export of Indian organic products to the United Kingdom even in the post Brexit phase. In order to facilitate the trade between major importing countries, negotiations are underway with Taiwan and for achieving Mutual Recognition Agreements for exports of Organic products from India” he added.