India crashes out of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup after suffering defeat against New Zealand in penalty shootout

In the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, Argentina will face Korea and Germany with play France at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today, January 23, in the last two crossover matches.

In the first two cross-overs played yesterday, Spain defeated Malaysia 4-3 while India lost to New Zealand 4-5 in a penalty shootout. Having won the first two crossovers, while Spain will take on Australia- the topper of pool A, New Zealand will play against Belgium – the topper of pool B and the defending champion tomorrow in the quarter-final in the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

On the other hand, the two winners in today’s crossovers will get coupled with Netherland and England- the toppers of pool C & D to play the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, being out of the race for the quarter-finals, India will now clash with Japan in the classification round on Thursday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.