In the Kashmir Valley, an avalanche hit a village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district yesterday, January 22.

Official sources told AIR News that the avalanche hit Hussangam village in the Tulail area in the afternoon. Soon after the incident, teams from the administration rushed to the spot to assess the situation. However, no damage or loss of life has been reported. Meanwhile, residents have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out into avalanche-prone areas.