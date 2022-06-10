India conveys its protest to Pakistan over vandalisation of Hindu temple in Karachi

New Delhi: India has conveyed its protest to the Pakistan Government over the incident of vandalization of a Hindu temple in Karachi in Pakistan.

Briefing media in New Delhi today, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, India has noted the recent incident of vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Karachi and India believes that it is another act of systemic persecution of religious minorities.

He said, India has conveyed its protest to the Pakistan Government and urged them to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities.