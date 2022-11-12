India, Cambodia sign 4 MOUs in the areas of culture, wildlife & health

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had a bilateral meeting with the Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on the sidelines of the ongoing ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday. Wide-ranging discussions were held on bilateral ties including human resource, de-mining and development projects.

The leaders witnessed exchange of 4 MoUs signed in areas of culture, wildlife and health. These included one in the field of health and medicine between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and Ministry of Health, Cambodia.

The second MoU was signed regarding reintroduction of tigers in Cambodia between the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, India and Ministry of Environment, Cambodia for Cooperation in Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Wildlife Management.

Another MoU was signed between IIT, Jodhpur, and Institute of Technology, Cambodia in the field of Research, Development and Application of Technology for Digital Documentation of Cultural Heritage.

The last MoU was signed on Financing Agreement on Conservation and Preservation of Wat Raja Bo Pagoda Paintings in Siem Reap, Cambodia.