India called for nodal points to enable real-time information sharing among BRICS nations

New Delhi: The 4th Session of the BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group comprising of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India was held this week. The Indian delegation was led by Shri Rakesh Asthana, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau and comprised of Smt. B. Radhika, Deputy Director General (Ops), NCB, Ms. Vrindaba Gohil, First Secretary (Trade), Embassy of India, Moscow, Dr. Vaibhav Tandale, Under Secretary (Multilateral Economic Relations), MEA and Shri KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director (Ops), NCB. This year’s session, held over video conference on August 12, 2020, was chaired by Russia.

Fruitful exchange of opinions concerning the drug situation in the BRICS states, the international and regional trends of illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, as well as the impact of various internal and external factors on the situation took place during the summit. The common points emerged during the discussions include need for real time information sharing among the member states and need to curb increased drug trafficking through maritime routes. Misuse of darknet and other advanced technologies for drug trafficking was one of the key focal areas of the meeting.

The member nations adopted a communiqué that covered all the points discussed in the meeting.

BRICS is an informal group of states comprising the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Russian Federation, the Republic of India, the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa. The growing economic might of BRICS countries, their significance as one of the main driving forces of global economic development, their substantial population and abundant natural resources form the foundation of their influence on the international scene and are the driving forces behind the grouping. Among other areas of collaboration, matters pertaining to drug trafficking is an important area of cooperation among the BRICS member states.

