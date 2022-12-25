India beat Bangladesh by three wickets, clinch series 2-0

In cricket, an unbeaten 71 runs partnership for the eighth wicket between Shreyas Ayer and Ravichandra Ashwin helped India to defeat Bangladesh in the second to clinch the series 2-0 at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka today. Resuming at their overnight score of 45 for four, the visitors scored the required 100 runs losing three wickets in the first session of the penultimate day of the test.

For hosts, Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets. Earlier, in their second innings, Bangladesh were all out for 231 runs, taking a lead of 144 runs. For India, Axar Patel scalped 3 wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each while Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav bagged one wicket each. India in their first innings made 314 runs, taking a lead of 87 runs on Day 2. On Day one, the hosts were all out for 227 runs in their first innings.

India won the first test by 188 runs in Chittagong last Sunday.