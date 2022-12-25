Severe cold wave conditions continue to sweep North India during next three days

Severe cold wave conditions will continue to sweep North India during the next three days. In the Kashmir Valley, the temperature is continuously dipping below the freezing point. All parts of Kashmir valley are witnessing severe cold conditions with the beginning of Chilai Kalan, a 40-day period of intensely cold weather, from December 21. The continuous dip in the temperature led to freezing of several parts of the Dal lake in Srinagar.

In Himachal Pradesh, most parts of the state are experiencing cold wave conditions as mercury has plummeted. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), dry cold weather conditions with dense fog is likely over the lower hills and plains today. The weather department has also predicted light rain and snowfall in the high hills of Kangara, Shimla, Chamba, Lahul spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu districts during the next 2 days.

In the National Capital Region, cold wave conditions have intensified, bringing down temperatures below normal. The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky with moderate fog in the morning hours in Delhi.

IMD has also predicted the continuation of dense fog in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi during morning hours.

Met Office has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places in south coastal Tamil Nadu, South Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands for next two days. It also advised fishermen not to venture into the southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Sri Lanka’s coast today.

In Rajasthan, Cold wave conditions and fog will continue to sweep 10 districts including Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu till Tuesday. After that, due to the Western Disturbance, there will be slight relief for two to three days. But chilly weather will return in the state with the beginning of the New Year.