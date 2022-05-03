India achieved monthly value of merchandise export in April 2022 amounting USD 38.19 billion, an increase of 24.22% over USD 30.75 billion in April 2021

New Delhi: India has achieved monthly value of merchandise export in April 2022 amounting USD 38.19 billion, an increase of 24.22% over USD 30.75 billion in April 2021. Value of non-petroleum exports in April 2022 was 30.46 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 12.32% over non-petroleum exports of USD 27.12 billion in April 2021.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April 2022 was USD 27.16 billion, registering a positive growth of 14.38% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 23.74 billion in April 2021.

Petroleum products (113.21%), Electronic goods (64.04%) and Chemicals (26.71%) led the way in high increase in exports during April, 2022.

India’s merchandise import in April 2022 was USD 58.26 billion, an increase of 26.55% over USD 46.04 billion in April 2021. Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 38.75 billion in April 2022 with a positive growth of 9.87% over non-petroleum imports of USD 35.27 billion in April 2021.

Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 34.43 billion in April 2022 with a positive growth of 29.68% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 26.55 billion in April 2021.

The trade deficit in April 2022 was USD 20.07 billion.

Statement 1: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in April 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth APR’22 APR’21 APR’22 vs APR’21 Exports 38.19 30.75 24.22 Imports 58.26 46.04 26.55 Deficit 20.07 15.29 31.23

Statement 2: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in April 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth APR’22 APR’21 APR’22 vs APR’21 Exports 30.46 27.12 12.32 Imports 38.75 35.27 9.87

Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in April 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth APR’22 APR’21 APR’22 vs APR’21 Exports 27.16 23.74 14.38 Imports 34.43 26.55 29.68

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 80% of total exports in April 2022,are –

Statement 4: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2022 Value of Export (Million US$) Share (%) Growth (%) Major Commodity Group APR’22 APR’21 APR’22 APR’22 over APR’21 Engineering goods 9200.12 7974.06 24.09 15.38 Petroleum products 7730.20 3625.66 20.24 113.21 Gems and Jewellery 3307.74 3379.14 8.66 -2.11 Organic and Inorganic chemicals 2566.72 2025.59 6.72 26.71 Drugs and Pharmaceuticals 1966.98 1892.58 5.15 3.93 Electronic goods 1604.99 978.43 4.20 64.04 RMG of all Textiles 1510.77 1297.68 3.96 16.42 Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc. 1119.02 1065.20 2.93 5.05 Rice 768.09 895.60 2.01 -14.24 Plastic and Linoleum 759.04 727.90 1.99 4.28 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 30533.65 23861.82 79.94 27.96 Rest 7660.18 6885.30 20.06 11.25 Total Exports 38193.83 30747.13 100.00 24.22

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total imports in April 2022, are –