Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India for the month of December, 2021(Base Year: 2011-12)

New Delhi : The Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is releasing index numbers of wholesale price in India (Base Year: 2011-12) for the month of December, 2021 (Provisional) and for the month of October, 2021 (Final) in this press release. Provisional figures of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) are released on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month and compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. After 10 weeks, the index is finalized and final figures are released and then frozen thereafter.

The annual rate of inflation is 13.56% (Provisional) for the month of December, 2021 (over December, 2020) as compared to 1.95% in December, 2020. The high rate of inflation in December 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, food products, textile and paper and paper products etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. The annual change in the components of WPI index and inflation in the last three months is given below.

Index Numbers & Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %) * All Commodities/Major Groups Weight (%) Oct-21 (F) Nov-21 (P) Dec-21 (P) Index Inflation Index Inflation Index Inflation All Commodities 100.0 140.7 13.83 142.9 14.23 142.4 13.56 I Primary Articles 22.6 163.0 7.38 168.6 10.34 167.8 13.38 II Fuel & Power 13.2 126.0 38.61 131.7 39.81 128.2 32.30 III Manufactured Products 64.2 135.9 12.87 136.1 11.92 136.4 10.62 Food Index 24.4 166.7 4.25 170.4 6.70 169.0 9.24

Note: P: Provisional, F: Final, * Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

The month over month change in WPI for the month of December, 2021 stood at (-) 0.35 % as compared to November, 2021. The monthly change in WPI for last six-month is summarized below:

Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI # All Commodities/Major Groups Weight Jul-21 Aug-21 Sep-21 Oct-21 Nov-21 (P) Dec-21 (P) All Commodities 100 0.97 0.89 0.88 2.40 1.56 -0.35 I. Primary Articles 22.62 0.85 0.71 1.48 3.36 3.44 -0.47 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 4.07 2.34 0.93 5.88 4.52 -2.66 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 0.53 0.68 0.60 1.42 0.15 0.22 Food Index 24.38 0.44 0.44 1.25 2.84 2.22 -0.82

Note: P: Provisional, # Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month

Month over Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%):- The index for this major group declined by (-) 0.47% to 167.8 (provisional) in December, 2021 from 168.6 (provisional) for the month of November, 2021. Prices of Non-food Articles (4.59%) increased in December, 2021 as compared to November, 2021. Prices of Minerals (-6.10%), Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (-3.19%) and Food Articles (-1.07%) declined in December, 2021 as compared to November, 2021. Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%):- The index for this major group declined by (-) 2.66% to 128.2 (provisional) in December, 2021 from 131.7 (provisional) for the month of November, 2021. Prices of Coal (0.38%) increased in December, 2021 as compared to November, 2021. Prices of Mineral Oils (-4.28%) declined in December, 2021 as compared to November, 2021. Prices of electricity remain unchanged. Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%):- The index for this major group increased by 0.22 % to 136.4 (provisional) in December, 2021 from 136.1 (provisional) for the month of November, 2021. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 16 groups have witnessed increase in prices while 5 groups have witnessed decrease in prices in December, 2021 as compared to November, 2021. The increase in prices is mainly contributed by manufacture of textiles; chemicals and chemical products; fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; electrical equipment and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers. Some of the groups that have witnessed decrease in prices are manufacture of basic metals; food products; computer, electronic and optical products; wearing apparel and beverages. While the prices of manufacture of rubber and plastics products remain unchanged in December, 2021 as compared to November, 2021.

WPI food index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group have decreased from 170.4 in November, 2021 to 169.0 in December, 2021. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 6.70% in November, 2021 to 9.24% in December, 2021.

Final index for the month of October 2021 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of October, 2021 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 140.7 and 13.83% respectively. The details of All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation for different commodity groups for December, 2021 are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y- o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex II. The WPI Index for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex III.

Response Rate: The WPI for December, 2021 have been compiled at a weighted response rate of 78 percent, while the final figure for October, 2021 is based on the weighted response rate of 94 percent. The Provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the final revision policy of WPI. This press release, item indices, and inflation numbers are available at our home page http://eaindustry.nic.in

Next date of Press Release: Index Numbers of WPI for the month of January, 2022 would be released on 14/2/2022.

Annex-I

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for December, 2021

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight Index (Latest Month) * Latest month over month Cumulative Inflation (YoY) WPI Based rate of Inflation (YoY) 2020-2021 2021-2022* 2020-2021 2021-2022* Dec-20 Dec- 2021* ALL COMMODITIES 100.00 142.4 0.24 -0.35 0.04 12.52 1.95 13.56 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 167.8 -3.14 -0.47 1.33 8.58 -0.60 13.38 A. Food Articles 15.26 176.5 -5.29 -1.07 3.96 2.54 -0.92 9.56 Cereals 2.82 162.8 -0.51 0.56 -1.41 0.06 -6.52 5.10 Paddy 1.43 162.6 -0.55 -0.12 2.37 -1.16 0.12 0.25 Wheat 1.03 164.1 -0.41 0.74 -1.88 2.43 -11.10 11.41 Pulses 0.64 175.1 -2.26 -1.35 12.06 8.05 9.69 3.86 Vegetables 1.87 281.4 -24.04 -3.83 7.62 -6.57 -12.05 31.56 Potato 0.28 211.0 -25.80 -14.85 83.03 -41.02 45.41 -42.10 Onion 0.16 267.6 -25.23 -13.40 -20.75 -1.36 -54.69 -19.08 Fruits 1.60 163.2 -2.34 -2.68 -1.02 11.32 1.36 15.09 Milk 4.44 157.3 -0.39 -0.13 5.05 2.13 3.77 2.08 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 161.3 1.48 -1.29 3.34 8.22 1.34 6.68 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 164.2 0.00 4.59 -0.45 20.44 2.99 18.99 Oil Seeds 1.12 210.1 1.48 3.86 3.91 36.28 7.52 27.80 C. Minerals 0.83 178.7 9.40 -6.10 3.49 15.33 16.67 3.77 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 115.4 9.78 -3.19 -25.22 57.91 -15.99 55.74 Crude Petroleum 1.95 111.6 13.55 -3.79 -27.64 85.50 -12.26 62.45 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 128.2 2.87 -2.66 -11.57 31.40 -6.10 32.30 LPG 0.64 130.9 7.15 -0.61 -5.73 46.90 2.15 53.28 Petrol 1.60 130.8 3.83 -3.61 -17.72 63.99 -12.94 72.11 HSD 3.10 134.1 5.84 -4.42 -20.23 60.56 -15.20 68.05 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 136.4 1.40 0.22 1.51 11.30 4.49 10.62 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 156.6 1.12 -0.25 5.03 12.47 5.11 8.75 Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 181.1 4.66 -0.71 17.47 36.39 22.63 16.84 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 127.2 -0.49 -0.24 0.88 1.73 -0.57 3.41 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 161.5 0.70 0.50 2.36 2.04 4.11 2.74 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 139.1 1.97 1.46 -2.52 15.31 2.67 16.79 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 144.0 -0.22 -0.41 -0.14 3.07 0.00 3.45 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 119.3 0.59 0.51 -0.78 0.42 0.17 0.59 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 143.0 0.45 0.28 -0.06 4.88 1.73 5.69 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 140.8 1.08 1.29 -1.08 12.48 2.02 16.08 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 136.9 1.27 0.96 -1.28 12.68 3.01 14.37 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 137.3 -0.08 0.96 3.28 3.85 3.21 4.09 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 127.0 2.14 0.00 0.50 13.15 5.73 11.01 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 125.1 0.43 0.40 0.37 4.50 1.65 6.56 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 127.7 0.50 -0.78 0.96 4.08 1.44 6.68 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 141.5 3.86 -1.67 1.43 27.28 11.78 22.19 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 118.3 3.20 -0.92 2.50 20.61 10.14 14.63 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 133.6 1.73 1.52 -1.15 13.05 2.34 13.32

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-II

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI based inflation figures for last 6 months Jul-21 Aug-21 Sep-21 Oct-21 Nov-21* Dec-21* ALL COMMODITIES 100.00 11.57 11.64 11.80 13.83 14.23 13.56 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 6.34 5.93 5.98 7.38 10.34 13.38 A. Food Articles 15.26 0.12 -0.80 -2.55 0.06 4.88 9.56 Cereals 2.82 -2.91 -1.13 1.33 3.15 3.98 5.10 Paddy 1.43 -2.77 -2.18 -1.64 -0.55 -0.18 0.25 Wheat 1.03 -2.86 -0.19 4.40 8.14 10.14 11.41 Pulses 0.64 8.41 9.47 9.30 5.01 2.90 3.86 Vegetables 1.87 -8.30 -12.64 -32.34 -17.45 3.91 31.56 Potato 0.28 -36.69 -37.39 -48.95 -50.10 -49.54 -42.10 Onion 0.16 72.01 62.78 -1.91 -24.28 -30.14 -19.08 Fruits 1.60 -3.45 -2.27 12.78 16.70 15.50 15.09 Milk 4.44 2.50 3.09 1.95 1.75 1.81 2.08 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 7.97 3.46 9.69 6.39 9.66 6.68 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 22.94 28.69 29.48 18.41 13.77 18.99 Oil Seeds 1.12 40.75 53.79 51.13 26.39 24.88 27.80 C. Minerals 0.83 12.55 7.16 30.79 16.57 20.90 3.77 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 42.25 34.49 48.96 86.36 76.59 55.74 Crude Petroleum 1.95 68.48 56.36 79.29 106.77 91.74 62.45 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 27.01 28.15 29.49 38.61 39.81 32.30 LPG 0.64 38.14 48.11 54.30 53.77 65.24 53.28 Petrol 1.60 59.04 61.53 54.85 69.74 85.38 72.11 HSD 3.10 53.79 50.69 51.80 75.13 86.07 68.05 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 11.46 11.56 11.57 12.87 11.92 10.62 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 13.06 12.73 12.86 12.81 10.25 8.75 Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 42.66 40.72 37.36 33.21 23.16 16.84 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 1.20 1.52 2.42 2.99 3.16 3.41 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 2.22 4.97 2.96 1.65 2.95 2.74 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 15.85 17.35 17.34 17.42 17.38 16.79 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 3.96 3.27 4.12 4.27 3.66 3.45 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 -0.34 0.25 0.00 1.10 0.68 0.59 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 4.39 5.39 5.08 5.76 5.86 5.69 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 11.34 11.34 12.43 14.91 15.83 16.08 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 11.56 12.23 12.92 14.98 14.72 14.37 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 3.31 2.60 3.46 4.21 3.03 4.09 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 13.14 13.85 13.15 15.18 13.39 11.01 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 4.52 4.72 4.11 6.27 6.59 6.56 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 3.87 4.32 4.10 5.95 8.06 6.68 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 29.09 27.61 27.36 32.14 29.06 22.19 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 21.39 19.65 20.04 25.94 19.40 14.63 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 14.12 16.09 15.27 14.22 13.55 13.32

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-III

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI Index for last 6 months Jul-21 Aug-21 Sep-21 Oct-21 Nov-21* Dec-21* ALL COMMODITIES 100.00 135.0 136.2 137.4 140.7 142.9 142.4 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 154.3 155.4 157.7 163.0 168.6 167.8 A. Food Articles 15.26 161.5 161.7 164.1 171.6 178.4 176.5 Cereals 2.82 156.8 158.0 159.5 160.4 161.9 162.8 Paddy 1.43 161.2 161.8 162.3 162.8 162.8 162.6 Wheat 1.03 152.8 153.9 156.6 159.4 162.9 164.1 Pulses 0.64 172.8 174.5 178.7 178.3 177.5 175.1 Vegetables 1.87 191.2 185.3 178.5 238.0 292.6 281.4 Potato 0.28 188.6 201.8 190.2 204.6 247.8 211.0 Onion 0.16 232.9 231.8 220.4 293.1 309.0 267.6 Fruits 1.60 145.4 155.3 168.6 173.3 167.7 163.2 Milk 4.44 155.9 157.0 156.8 157.3 157.5 157.3 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 164.0 158.7 165.3 161.4 163.4 161.3 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 152.2 161.5 161.2 153.7 157.0 164.2 Oil Seeds 1.12 216.9 239.6 235.0 199.7 202.3 210.1 C. Minerals 0.83 187.4 179.6 190.3 178.7 190.3 178.7 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 101.0 97.1 100.4 118.9 119.2 115.4 Crude Petroleum 1.95 102.1 97.1 101.3 116.0 116.0 111.6 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 115.2 117.9 119.0 126.0 131.7 128.2 LPG 0.64 102.5 109.9 114.8 116.1 131.7 130.9 Petrol 1.60 116.1 118.4 114.9 125.1 135.7 130.8 HSD 3.10 121.8 120.7 118.1 131.7 140.3 134.1 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 132.3 133.2 134.0 135.9 136.1 136.4 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 155.8 157.6 158.8 158.5 157.0 156.6 Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 185.6 188.7 188.6 187.3 182.4 181.1 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 126.5 127.2 126.9 127.4 127.5 127.2 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 161.1 160.6 159.9 160.2 160.7 161.5 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 130.8 132.6 133.3 134.8 137.1 139.1 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 141.8 142.0 144.0 144.2 144.6 144.0 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 117.3 118.4 118.7 119.0 118.7 119.3 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 140.2 140.8 140.7 141.4 142.6 143.0 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 133.5 132.5 133.9 137.2 139.0 140.8 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 129.3 130.3 131.1 134.3 135.6 136.9 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 134.3 134.1 134.5 136.0 136.0 137.3 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 121.4 122.5 123.9 126.7 127.0 127.0 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 122.6 122.1 121.6 123.8 124.6 125.1 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 126.2 125.5 124.5 126.5 128.7 127.7 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 134.0 135.9 137.8 143.9 143.9 141.5 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 115.2 116.9 116.8 120.9 119.4 118.3 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 129.3 130.6 130.6 130.9 131.6 133.6