Incredible India Installation at the Mall also showcases tourism potential of Odisha, a paired state with Maharashtra under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

New Delhi: Ministry of Tourism’s Regional Office, Indiatourism Mumbai launched its Domestic Tourism marketing campaign ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ under the theme ‘Explore Incredible India’ with a successful brand activation event in the Reliance Mall , Borivali, Mumbai from 25th Dec. 2020 to 31st Dec. 2020.

In time when destinations in India are unlocking and with objective to woo the Domestic travellers to choose their preferred destination for their upcoming holiday season and weekend holidays, mall visitors of all ages were provided travel information through promotional staff and special promotional packages prepared by local travel agents and Tour operators located in Borivali, Mumbai.

The seven-day event is designed to capture the essence and unique atmosphere of the many holiday options that India offers including the driving holidays, weekend destinations around Mumbai.

The Incredible India Installation in Reliance Mall, Borivali will also showcase the tourism potential of Odisha which is paired with Maharashtra under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative of Government of India. The installation will showcase Sawantwadi Toys and Warli Painting as they are one of the representatives of the artistic identity of Maharashtra. They are tangible pieces of culture that have been passed down generation after generation. And nothing unifies like art.

About Indiatourism Mumbai : India Tourism Mumbai is the Western & Central Region Head Office of Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India and handles matters relating implementation of Government of India programs and policies for promotion of tourism in the Western & Central region in coordination with State Tourism Departments & stakeholders .

Related

comments