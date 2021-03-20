INAS 310 of the Indian Navy based at Goa is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee on 21 Mar 21

New Delhi: Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 310, The Cobras, a maritime reconnaissance squadron of the Indian Navy based at Goa is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee on 21 Mar 21. Commissioned at Hyéres, France on 21 Mar 61, the squadron holds the distinction of being the most decorated unit of the Indian Navy.

INAS 310 has rendered yeoman service to the nation in numerous operations since 1961 and continues to carry out daily surveillance operations over the coastline. The squadron operated the carrier borne Alize aircraft until 1991 and subsequently migrated to the shore based Dornier-228 aircraft.

In the last one year, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, flying across the length and breadth of the nation, the aircraft of the squadron have delivered critical medical supplies, COVID test kits and transported medical teams and samples, clocking close to 1000 sorties.