New Delhi: In a remarkable turn around, Indian Railways has earned more revenue in the month of September as compared to last year inspite of covid related challenges.

In September 2020, Indian Railways earned Rs. 9896.86 crores from freight loading which is also Rs. 1180.57 crores higher compare to last year’s earnings for the same period (Rs. 8716.29 crores). The increase in freight revenue is 13.54%.

It may be noted that trends in Freight traffic reflect the broad trends of economic activities turn around well.

On mission mode, Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone of pulling freight traffic ahead. Indian Railways freight loading and freight revenue for the month of September 2020 surpasses last year’s loading and revenue for the same month.

In the month of September 2020 Indian Railways freight loading was 102.12 million tonnes, which is 13.59 million tonnes higher compare to last year’s freight loading for the same month (88.53 million tonnes). The increase in the freight loading is 15.35%.

In the month of September 2020 Indian Railways loading was 102.12 million tonnes which includes 42.89 million tonnes of coal, 13.53 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.3 million tonnes of foodgrains, 5.34 million tonnes of fertilizers, 6.05 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker), 3.85 million tonnes of clinker, and 3.52 million tonnes of mineral oil.

It may be noted that improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero based timetable.

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive.

Covid 19 has been used by Railways an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances.

