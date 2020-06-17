In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, PM Narendra Modi called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June

8

New Delhi: In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR